Metaswitch Networks: KCOM Selects Metaswitch to Transform its Advanced Telecommunications Services

LONDON, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud native communications software leader Metaswitch today announced that KCOM Group PLC is deploying Metaswitch for a major network transformation for its advanced telecommunications services. The implementation paves the way for KCOM's migration to a modern, fully software-driven and secure, next generation virtualized infrastructure that will support the increasing demands of their UK-wide subscriber base.

KCOM offers phone, broadband and other communications services to residential and business customers and helps enterprises and public-sector organizations to re-imagine and re-architect their IT and communications infrastructure to deliver easier experiences for their customers. Focused on consultancy, architecture, delivery and service management, KCOM works with its customers to deliver on the promise of digital transformation, low-effort customer experiences and the public cloud.

"Metaswitch software-based communications solutions are future-proofing our network, enabling us to sustain and build out new telecommunications products with a virtualized solution that offers more economical scaling as our customer base expands," said Brian Gilbert, head of transformation at KCOM. "The flexibility, reliability and security of the Metaswitch solution is extremely important to us."

The group selected Metaswitch to replace aging legacy hardware with cloud-based leading- edge technology and for its proven ability to transform networks enabling new broadband services with minimal disruption and risk. The network was designed and deployed by Metaswitch Professional Services.

"KCOM is committed to meeting the need of its customers quickly and cost-effectively, while ensuring unmatched service quality," said Mike Aspinall, SVP of EMEA at Metaswitch. "By adopting Metaswitch for its network transformation, KCOM joins hundreds of network operators, large and small, who have trusted Metaswitch to update their technology, enable new services and grow their revenue."

About Metaswitch

Metaswitch is the world's leading cloud native communications software company. The company develops commercial and open-source software solutions that are constructively disrupting the way that service providers build, scale, innovate and account for communication services. By working with Metaswitch, visionary service providers are realizing the full economic, operational and technology benefits of becoming cloud-based and software-centric. Metaswitch's award-winning solutions are powering more than 1,000 service providers in today's global, ultra-competitive and rapidly changing communications marketplace. For more information, please visit www.metaswitch.com (http://www.metaswitch.com/).

Copyright © 2018 Metaswitch Networks. "Metaswitch" and "Metaswitch Networks" are registered trademarks. Brands and products referenced herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

About KCOM

KCOM helps enterprises and public-sector organizations to re-imagine and re-architect their IT and communications infrastructure to deliver easier experiences for their customers. With best-in-class consultancy, architecture, delivery and service management, KCOM works with its customers to deliver on the promise of digital transformation, low effort customer experiences and the public cloud.

In Hull and East Yorkshire KCOM offers phone, broadband and other communications services to residential and business customers. KCOM is 1,800 people, all of whom are focused on listening to and understanding customers to make their lives easier and better. KCOM was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1999.

