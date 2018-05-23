VITEC to Showcase High-Quality, Low-Bandwidth Tactical Video Solutions at Eurosatory 2018

VITEC Boosts Its ISR and Homeland Security Video Streaming and Dissemination Solutions With the World's Smallest Quad-Channel Rugged HEVC Encoder and a New Military-Grade IPTV Portal

PARIS, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITEC (http://www.vitec.com/), a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will showcase its latest high-performance video streaming solutions for military and defense applications at Eurosatory 2018. Scheduled for June 11-15 at Paris Nord Villepinte, Eurosatory is the premier international defense and security exhibition.

"VITEC is strongly committed to providing every capability for processing and distributing Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and situational awareness video generated in the field," said Richard Bernard, product manager, VITEC. "As a result of that commitment, we've added MGW Diamond TOUGH to our encoder lineup. The multichannel encoder streams up to eight video channels with extremely low bandwidth and low power consumption in a rugged and lightweight form factor. And because interoperability is key in any ISR or SA applications, it delivers video streams and KLV metadata in full compliance with the STANAG 4609 standard."

At the show, VITEC will showcase its MGW Diamond TOUGH, a multichannel military-grade HEVC/H.264 encoder. Its rugged enclosure - meeting DO-160G, MIL-STD810G, and MIL-STD-461G standards - is specifically designed for use in ground vehicles, manned or unmanned airborne platforms, and marine vessels operating in extreme conditions. With a compact and rugged enclosure, it is the ideal encoder for IP video delivery from multiple analog and/or digital sources within the vehicle, or externally over RF or satellite links to support ISR.

For dissemination and content management of full-motion video streams and files, VITEC will also be showing FITIS, an all-in-one solution that can be rapidly deployed in the field or in a secure, hosted site to serve as the central interface for managing live and recorded IPTV content, user access rights, and video distribution workflows. The solution enables decision makers and analysts to view, archive, retrieve, and manipulate ISR footage and tactical military video streams quickly. FITIS also offers editing and collaboration capabilities for analyzing and sharing video assets with KLV/STANAG metadata.

