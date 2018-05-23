Clean-tech pioneer Pipper Standard awarded three patents by European Patent Office

BANGKOK, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipper Standard, Thailand's leading brand of natural household cleaning products, has been granted multiple patents by the European Patent Office for its proprietary fermented fruit technology.

"We are thrilled that our innovative technology has been awarded three patents by the European Patent Office," said Peter Wainman, Chairman and CEO of Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd. (EPN), manufacturer of Pipper Standard products. "This further underscores our role as a leader in the global movement away from chemical cleaners towards safe, natural, non-toxic products. To our knowledge, we are the only natural cleaning brand in the world with patented technology."

Pipper Standard products are made from a unique pineapple fermentation process that yields powerful, natural enzymes and biosurfactants. The brand's range of natural, non-toxic, hypoallergenic, biodegradable certified products -- including laundry detergent, fabric softener, dishwashing liquid and floor cleaner, among others -- has been extensively tested to clean comparable to chemical products.

The company's new patents were issued in May 2018, broadly covering compositions, manufacturing and processes. They followed multiple other patents previously awarded in the United States, Singapore and Taiwan.

In aggregate, the company has patents issued or pending in countries comprising approximately 70% of the world's GDP, including major Asian markets.

"Pipper Standard continues to gain worldwide recognition for our groundbreaking technology," clean-tech entrepreneur Wainman said. "With other patents currently pending, we are further expanding our role internationally as a leader in safe, natural home cleaning products grounded in proven proprietary technology."

With asthma and allergy rates skyrocketing globally, including in Asia, consumers are looking more carefully at the chemicals they use daily. According to the AAFA, one in five Americans now have allergies, and allergy rates in children have tripled since the 1960s. The World Allergy Organization estimates that more than 33% of the Chinese population (460 million people) now suffer from allergies. In Thailand, 49% of children in the greater Bangkok area now have allergies, a 33% increase since 1995. Such sharply increasing rates have been linked to chemicals, pollutants, and rapid urbanization.

Pipper Standard natural, non-toxic, non-irritation-certified cleaning products provide consumers with a safe and effective alternative to traditional chemical cleaning products. The company believes that a healthy environment starts at home.

Equator Pure Nature's Pipper Standard brand is a market leader across Southeast Asia and is sold in more than 12 Asian markets, with a fast-growing presence in greater China. Pipper Standard is on track to be the dominant natural cleaning brand in Asia. Equator Pure Nature's vision is to improve people's lives by promoting the replacement of chemical-based products with natural products, helping decrease rates of allergies and asthma, and reducing contamination of our environment. Equator Pure Nature is also focused on the Triple Bottom Line, meaning a focus on social and environmental responsibilities in addition to financial success.

Web links: