Marks & Spencer's annual profit fell 5.4% as margins at the retailer's food business were squeezed by the rising cost of ingredients. Pre-tax profit before exceptional items dropped to £580.9m from £613.8m in the year to the end of March. The result outstripped analysts' consensus forecast of £573m. Statutory pre-tax profit fell 62% to £66.8m and excluded £514.1m of so-called adjusting items including the £321.1m cost of scrapping stores. M&S announced 100 branch closures a day earlier ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...