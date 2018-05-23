Severn Trent increased its dividend 6% after the water and sewage group received more incentive payments than expected and said £100m of efficiency savings would be reinvested back into the business. Turnover of £1.69bn in the year to 31 March was up 3% on the prior year thanks to higher tariffs, including the impact of the annual RPI increase on price. Underlying profit before interest and tax rose 4% to £541m as although costs rose, depreciation and infrastructure spending both fell ...

