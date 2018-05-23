

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for April. Inflation is forecast to remain unchanged at 2.5 percent.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound rose against the euro, it fell against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.3381 against the greenback, 147.07 against the yen, 1.3265 against the franc and 0.8761 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



