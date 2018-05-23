sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3224 ISIN: GG00B2QQPT96 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
23.05.2018 | 10:46
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BH Global Limited - Updated Privacy Policy

BH Global Limited - Updated Privacy Policy

PR Newswire

London, May 23

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Updated Privacy Notice

23 May 2018

The Company draws the attention of shareholders to its updated privacy notice which has been published on its website.

Enquiries:
Website: www.bhglobal.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tony Sharpe
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745736


© 2018 PR Newswire