Conveyance of Citycon Oyj's Own Shares for Payment of Rewards Earned Under Incentive Programme

HELSINKI, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj has on 23 May 2018 conveyed 10,000 own shares held by the company in a directed share issue without consideration to one key employee of the company for payment of rewards earned under the Restricted Share Plan 2015 in accordance with the terms and conditions of said plan.



On 12 July 2017, Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors decided on the repurchase and conveyance of an aggregate maximum number of 2,500,000 of its own shares in several separate transactions during 2017-2020 to implement payments of rewards earned under the company's Performance Share Plan 2015 and Restricted Share Plan 2015.



The conveyance of shares is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 20 March 2018. The shares were conveyed and registered in the recipient's book-entry account on 23 May 2018, after which they entitle their holder to dividend and other shareholder rights.



Further details concerning the company's Restricted Share Plan 2015 are available in the company's remuneration statements.



The company does not hold any of its own shares after the conveyance.



Espoo, 23 May 2018

CITYCON OYJ



