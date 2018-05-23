BH Macro Limited - Updated Privacy Policy
PR Newswire
London, May 23
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
Updated Privacy Notice
23 May 2018
The Company draws the attention of shareholders to its updated privacy notice which has been published on its website.
Enquiries:
Website: www.bhmacro.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tony Sharpe
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745736