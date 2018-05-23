

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed broadly lower on Wednesday and safe-haven assets such as gold and the Japanese yen climbed after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was 'not really' pleased with the U.S.-China trade talks so far and that there was a 'substantial chance' his planned summit with North Korean leader Kin Jong-un in June may not work out.



Chinese markets fell the most in a month as coal mining stocks slumped after authorities intervened in the coal market to bring down prices. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 45.39 points or 1.41 percent to 3,168.96 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 568.71 points or 1.82 percent to 30,665.64.



Japanese shares fell the most in two months as a stronger yen on trade worries pulled down shares of exporters. Mixed manufacturing data also weighed on markets. The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.5, down from 53.8 in April.



The Nikkei average tumbled 270.60 points or 1.18 percent to 22,689.74, dragged down by exporters, shipping companies and steelmakers. The broader Topix index ended down 12.26 points or 0.68 percent at 1,797.31. Mitsui OSK Lines, Kawasaki Kisen and JFE Holdings fell around 3 percent each.



Australian shares ended lower for a fifth consecutive session, with energy stocks coming under selling pressure after Santos rejected Harbour Energy's $10.8 billion takeover offer. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 9.40 points or 0.16 percent to 6,032.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 9.60 points or 0.16 percent at 6,140.30.



Shares of Santos slumped 8.4 percent while Woodside Petroleum, Origin Energy and Oil Search lost 1-2 percent. Healthcare stocks also underperformed, with CSL and Healthscope declining 1-2 percent.



Commonwealth Bank shed 0.6 percent after it agreed to sell 37.5 percent stake in Chinese insurer BoComm Life Insurance Company Limited to Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance. ANZ and NAB also closed lower while Westpac edged up marginally.



Australia's construction work done rebounded slightly in the first quarter after falling sharply in the previous quarter, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported today.



Seoul stocks ended higher, led by technology stocks. The benchmark Kospi rose 6.34 points or 0.26 percent to 2,471.91. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics climbed 3.6 percent while chipmaker SK Hynix soared as much as 7 percent.



New Zealand shares fell sharply, led down by consumer staple stocks. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 60.09 points or 0.70 percent to 8,553.23.



Fonterra Co-operating Group shares plunged 7 percent after the world's biggest dairy exporter cut its full-year profit and dividend forecasts.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was down over 2 percent. The country's consumer price inflation climbed 1.4 percent year-over-year in April, just above the 1.3 percent rise in March, official data showed.



India's Sensex was down 0.4 percent, Singapore's Straits Times index was losing 1.4 percent and the Taiwan Weighted gave up half a percent, while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was climbing 1.4 percent.



Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 dropped 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eased 0.2 percent.



