Due to delisting, the Exchange has decided to halt the trading in following bond loan issued by Jefast Holding AB on STO Corporate Bonds. Trading code ISIN -------------------------- JEFAST_01 SE0007186085 -------------------------- Please note that the order books will be flushed and that the instrument will be delisted. The last day of trading was yesterday, May 22, 2018. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.