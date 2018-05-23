Die französische Investmentbank Exane BNP
Paribas hat das Kursziel für BP
Datum der Analyse: 23.05.2018
dpa-AFX Broker - die Trader News von dpa-AFX
ISIN GB0007980591
AXC0115 2018-05-23/11:13
BrancheÖl/Gas
AktienmarktFTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
ANALYSE-FLASH: Exane BNP hebt Ziel für BP auf 700 Pence - 'Outperform'
|Die französische Investmentbank Exane BNP
Paribas hat das Kursziel für BP von 580 auf 700 Pence
angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Das
Unternehmen sei auf auf gutem Weg,...
