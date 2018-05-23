

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK inflation slowed slightly in April, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.4 percent year-on-year in April, slightly slower than the 2.5 percent increase seen in March. The rate was expected to remain at 2.5 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent compared to the expected increase of 0.5 percent.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, slowed to 2.1 percent from 2.3 percent a month ago.



Another report from ONS showed that output price inflation held steady at 2.7 percent in April. Economists had forecast inflation to slow to 2.3 percent. Monthly increase in output prices also remained unchanged at 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, input price inflation rose to a four-month high of 5.3 percent in April from 4.4 percent in March. Nonetheless, this was slower than the expected 5.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, input prices climbed 0.4 percent after gaining 0.1 percent. Prices were expected to rise 1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX