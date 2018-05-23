Dairy Crest is raising almost £70m to increase production of its market-leading cheddar amid strong worldwide demand for cheese, after annual profits growth was held back due to rising cost inflation in the butters market. An accelerated placing of new shares equivalent to 9.8% of the FTSE 250 group's current share capital at a price of 495p, a 7.7% discount to the last closing price, kicked off on Wednesday morning. Directors expect around a 6% dilution to earnings "in the short term" but said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...