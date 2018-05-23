US-focused oil and gas company Magnolia Petroleum is seeking shareholder consent to cancel the trading of its shares on AIM after finding it "increasingly difficult" to raise sufficient funds through market over the last few years. The AIM-quoted exploration and production firm was admitted to the market in November 2011 but stated that despite the recent rise in oil prices, the Magnolia's share price remained "depressed", making it difficult to put together capital to provide the business with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...