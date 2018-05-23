Great Portland Estates issued its results for the year ended 31 March on Wednesday, reporting 2.9% valuation growth of 2.9%, driven by strong development performance. The FTSE 250 firm said it saw yield contraction of 10 basis points, and rental value growth of 0.3%, with a 12 month capital return of 2.5% compared to 4.7% for IPD Central London. Rental value growth guidance for new financial year was a range of 1.0% to a negative 2.5%. On the financial front, Great Portland reported EPRA net ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...