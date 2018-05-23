TuneCore Continues To Cultivate International Market Growth With New UK Hire

TuneCore Hires Seasoned Industry Professional Nathan Barley Phillips to Lead Entertainment Relations In UK

LONDON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TuneCore, the leading digital music distribution and publishing administration company, is excited to announce its continued focus on the international market with new hire Nathan Barley Phillips. Phillips joins the company as the Entertainment Relations Manager and will oversee artist and brand relations in the UK, with a focus on supporting and empowering independent artists at the grassroots level.

Phillips is an established leader in the UK independent music community, bringing a profound understanding of the business and a multifaceted approach to supporting artists at all stages of their careers. In his new role at TuneCore, Phillips will be responsible for leading local, on-the-ground initiatives to expand TuneCore's UK customer base, educate artists on best practices and increase overall exposure and awareness for TuneCore within the local community.

"Nathan is a perfect addition to the TuneCore family in Europe, bringing keen industry insights and local knowledge to help us educate and empower our UK artists within the market," said Scott Ackerman, CEO of TuneCore. "Nathan recognises the ins and outs of the music industry, and he's worn many hats throughout his career. He understands the different types of services that artists need at various stages of their careers, as well as the importance of personalised support. TuneCore artists have success on an international level because we support them on the ground where they live and work, while also providing global distribution to more than 150 digital stores worldwide."

Phillips joins TuneCore from Invictus Music & Media, the company behind independent UK music brands Basick Records, Hold Tight! PR and Magnetic North Publishing, which he founded in 2008. Additionally, he serves as a Board Director for the Association of Independent Music (AIM) which is a non-profit organization that represents over 800 companies ranging from the largest record labels in the world to smaller scale startups and rising independent artists looking to further their careers.

TuneCore provides artists with the tools and resources they need to grow and sustain their independent careers, without sacrificing revenue or ownership. In 2015, TuneCore was acquired by its current parent company Believe Distribution Services, the leading distributor of digital music in Europe, which offers artists a comprehensive suite of services and support, including full label services. Believe and TuneCore each work tirelessly to offer artists solutions at various stages of their careers, including a coordinated program that introduces certain TuneCore artists to Believe to explore the possibility of signing a label deal. The program is part of both companies' commitment to giving artists access to the right services at the right time in their careers. Several prominent artists in the UK market have benefitted from the Believe/TuneCore partnership, including Novo Amor, Shallou and Ayelle.

"Music is my priority, and as a modern day independent artist, I really value my artistic control," said Ayelle, TuneCore artist since 2015 and Believe Distribution Services artist since 2017. "Having TuneCore and Believe in my corner has been a vital part of my artist trajectory. They've been my partners since the beginning and have provided me with incredibly empowering tools - from worldwide distribution and local market support at TuneCore, to label services at Believe - allowing me to grow my profile while staying in control of my career."

About TuneCore:

TuneCore brings more music to more people, while helping musicians and songwriters increase money-earning opportunities and take charge of their own careers. The company has one of the highest artist revenue-generating music catalogs in the world, earning TuneCore Artists $1.06 billion from over 108.7 billion downloads and streams since inception. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Play and other major download and streaming sites, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, world-wide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe Distribution Services, operates as an independent company and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY with offices in Burbank, CA, Nashville, TN, New Orleans, LA, Atlanta, GA and Austin, TX, and global expansions in the UK, Australia, Japan, Canada, Germany, France and Italy. For additional information about TuneCore, please visit www.tunecore.co.uk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/695265/TuneCore_Nathan_Barley_Phillips.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/695266/TuneCore_helps_musicians_and_songwriters.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/461001/tunecore_logo.jpg