The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 25 May 2018. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060188746 ------------------------------------------------ Name: Stonehenge Obligationer KL ------------------------------------------------ Last day of trading: 25 May 2018 ------------------------------------------------ Short name: SHIGOKL ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 71859 ------------------------------------------------ Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060300176 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Stonehenge Value Mix Akkumulerende KL -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SHIVMAKL -------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 82276 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=680483