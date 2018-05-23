TOP.ONE and MEET.ONE Built a Strategic Cooperative Partnership

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2018 / On April 25, 2018, MEET.ONE and TOP.ONE reached the strategic consensus, jointly contributing to the ecological construction of EOS in a way of complementary advantages and mutual trust and benefit.





TOP.ONE:

The all-language incubation digital currency exchange, an integrated platform of fund investment, ICO project financing and currency-to-currency transactions, which provided high-quality projects with various incubation services, including startup financing, business consulting, resource exchange, and exchanges launch.

MEET.ONE:

EOS global ecological portal. With five major functions: asset management, assistance in node vote participation, crowdfunding launched by investment, DApps portal, EOS information integration throughout the network and the development of EOS content community, MEET.ONE will help you acquire more candy airdrops.

Tacit understanding and benign communication are most important in cooperation, and the stable relationship makes a good cooperation. Goh, founder of MEET.ONE and Ron, founder of TOP.ONE have been good friends since years ago, whose relationship can significantly shorten the run-in period between both teams, which is conducive to rapidly boosting comprehensive cooperation.

As an all-language incubation digital currency exchange, TOP.ONE met the asset circulation demands of EOS users, investors and project parties, offering liquidity support for the entire EOS ecology.

As the EOS ecological portal, MEET.ONE can help achieve wallet asset management with ease, reception of airdrop candies, node vote, and other rights. We will join hands with seamless connection to provide comprehensive and premium services for users.

Both parties will carry out comprehensive and deep collaboration in project incubation, node campaign, technical R&D, routine operation and other areas.

Project Incubation: Double Energization, Boosting Growth

TOP.ONE and MEET.ONE will give priority to the incubation and support premium startup projects on the side chain of MEET.ONE, and jointly set up a special incubation fund to help EOS developers fulfill their dreams.

The project party can obtain vast opportunities of online and offline road shows from TOP.ONE or MEET.ONE, demonstrating itself to both self-established community and cooperative platform and getting more high-quality financing opportunities.

Meanwhile, MEET.ONE will also recommend premium Dapp most favored by users to TOP.ONE first for online exchange.

Node Campaign: Mutual Support, Joint Development

Bullish on EOS, both TOP.ONE and MEET.ONE have participated in the EOS global node campaign. TOP.ONE is the first team to run in election as a centralized exchange, while MEET.ONE is the first team on behalf of Singapore.

Both parties earned the full 8 scores in the latest report of EOS GO. At present, both parties have joined the EOS.IO Scholar Testnet and stably issued blockchain.

During the election preparation, both parties will share their business models, hardware architecture, development progress and other contents about EOS node, fight side by side and endeavor to provide more comprehensive and professional nodal services for EOS ecology supporters in the preliminary chaotic industrial environment.

Technical R&D: Communicate Deeply, Output Jointly

The R&D teams of TOP.ONE and MEET.ONE have realized technology sharing in node construction, token distribution, marketing system and other modules currently, and later they will conduct frequent and in-depth communication in key technologies including but not limited to EOS public chain wallet connection, Dapp development, and side chain innovation, etc. to share its achievements and improve development efficiency.

At the same time, both parties will recommend excellent developers in their teams to attend developers' communication conference of EOS ecology, and jointly organize EOS technological salons in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan and Singapore to share experience in development and technological reflections, thereby injecting new blood into EOS developers' community.

Routine Operation: Traffic Sharing, Community Co-constructing

TOP.ONE and MEET.ONE have their own long-term steadfast supporters and powerful and healthy ecological community. Both parties will achieve communal traffic sharing.

Taking a highly attentive and responsible attitude, both communities will output the most professional and valuable EOS information service for their members. Meanwhile, they will integrate communal power at key nodes of EOS projects to promote the launch of significant events together.

Because of years of understanding and high trust, founding members of both parties will actively promote their operation teams to supply each other's needs with synchronous progress and explore more cooperation potential through routine mutual visit, co-organization of events, online communication and other rich forms.

The bullish view towards the long-term development of EOS tied TOP.ONE and MEET.ONE together. In their subsequent cooperation, both parties will play their respective positional advantages, share their resources and experience in the blockchain industry, provide better information, services, products and liquidity for vast EOS ecology supporters, in order to realize the closed loop of EOS ecosystem!

SOURCE: TOP.ONE and MEET.ONE