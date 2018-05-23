

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as oil prices dropped, geopolitical risks returned to the fore and uncertainty continued over the formation of an anti-establishment government in Italy.



There was also no respite on the data front as preliminary survey results from IHS Markit showed that German private sector activity expanded at the weakest pace in twenty months in May.



The composite output index dropped to 53.1 from 54.6 in April due to slower increases in both new orders and employment.



The benchmark DAX was down as much as 195 points or 1.5 percent at 12,974 in opening deals after climbing 0.7 percent in the previous session.



