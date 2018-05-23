AIM-quoted competitions organiser Best of the Best has received £4.5m from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs as a result of a 2016 decision by the Supreme Court in favour of online gambling and entertainment business Sportech. The Supreme Court refused HMRC permission to appeal the court's decision regarding a VAT repayment claim on Sportech's 'Spot the Ball' game on 8 December 2016, resulting in a successful VAT reclaim by the betting technology firm. BOTB, which had previously submitted a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...