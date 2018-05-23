sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,68 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0KEY4 ISIN: GB00B16S3505 Ticker-Symbol: B5O 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEST OF THE BEST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BEST OF THE BEST PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BEST OF THE BEST PLC
BEST OF THE BEST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEST OF THE BEST PLC2,680,00 %