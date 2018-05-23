IT infrastructure products provider Softcat said on Wednesday that it expects to deliver full-year results ahead of expectations after a solid third quarter. In a brief update for the quarter to 30 April, the group said it has continued to trade well across all segments, maintaining momentum from the first half and reflecting further successful execution of its strategy, with market conditions and customer demand both remaining strong. Chief executive officer Graeme Watt said: "We continue to ...

