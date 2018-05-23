

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks tumbled on Wednesday as oil prices dropped, geopolitical risks returned to the fore and uncertainty continued over the formation of an anti-establishment government in Italy.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 71 points or 1.25 percent at 5,569 in opening deals after finishing marginally higher in the previous session.



In economic releases, France's unemployment rate increased in the first quarter, the statistical office Insee said. The ILO jobless rate in metropolitan France and the overseas departments rose to 9.2 percent from revised 9 percent in the fourth quarter.



Separately, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed that France's private sector growth slowed to a 16-month low in May. The flash composite output index fell more-than-expected to 54.5 from 56.9 in April.



