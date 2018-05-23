Inland Cellular Selects Interop Technologies' Private Cloud IMS Core Network with VoLTE and RCS

FORT MYERS, Florida, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Interop Technologies has been selected by Inland Cellular, a U.S.-based mobile network operator, for their IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Core and IP services suite, CorePlusX?, to enable and support IP Voice and Rich Communication Services.

The agreement includes Interop Technologies' private cloud deployment, with fully managed IMS Core and VoLTE, VoWiFi, RCS, Emergency LBO for VoLTE Roaming iOS Entitlement Server and ACS solutions. Interop is also providing Inland Cellular with all gateways, routing and signaling components required for their new all-IP mobile network.

"Interop has been a long-time service provider and strategic partner for us through the years, so when it came time to launch a complex IMS network and subsequent services, their straight forward business model and high technical aptitude provided us with the confidence to move forward," said Chip Damato, executive vice president at Inland Cellular.

Nathan Weis, president of Inland Cellular, commented: "Interop offers a comprehensive suite of services that will evolve our network towards the future. They're truly a committed partner that supports us with the flexibility and technical expertise needed to achieve our long-term, strategic business objectives."

Interop's virtual IMS Core is a complete end-to-end network solution that offers the flexibility, dynamic scalability and seamless service delivery critical for mobile operators to launch enhanced IMS-based communication services. Moving to a highly scalable, virtualized IMS network also relieves the complexity, disparity and capacity issues commonly experienced on other mobile networks. Plus, Interop's CorePlusX suite has the distinct advantage of enabling mobile operators to launch an IMS Core and additional services with easy integration and full compatibility.

Mike Bly, senior vice president of business operations at Inland Cellular, added: "The Interop CorePlusX suite is a well thought out and truly all-inclusive solution that enables us to prepare for the future of mobile communications and accomplish this with reduced capital and operational expenditures."

About Interop Technologies

Interop Technologies is a leading provider of advanced communication networks and cloud-based solutions for mobile service providers and enterprises globally. The company mission is to deliver better ways to quickly implement and manage the next-generation of communication technologies shaping today's data-driven mobile ecosystem. Interop Technologies has headquarters in Fort Myers, FL, and an EMEA regional headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at www.interoptechnologies.com.

About Inland Cellular

Inland Cellular is a locally operated rural cellular communications company that provides service in Southeastern Washington and North Central Idaho. We have been providing quality local cellular service since 1990. From the beginning, our goal has been to provide our customers with the friendliest, most complete customer service in the area while providing local cellular service that is second to none. For more information, please visit www.inlandcellular.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540536/Interop_Technologies_Logo.jpg