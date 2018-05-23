

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British house price inflation held steady in March after easing in the previous two months, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.



The house price index climbed 4.2 percent year-over-year in March, the same rate of rise as in February, which was revised down from a 4.4 percent increase reported earlier.



The average UK house price was GBP 224,000 in March, which was GBP 9,000 higher than in the same month of the prior year, while GBP 500 lower than a month ago.



House price inflation in England alone was 4.0 percent in April. House prices grew 3.5 percent in Wales and a 6.7 percent rise seen in Scotland.



On a regional basis, London remained the region with the highest average house price at GBP 472,000, followed by the South East and the East of England.



On a monthly basis, house prices decreased 0.2 percent at the end of the first quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX