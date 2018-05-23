DEKRA Opens Chemical Reaction Hazard Lab in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Process safety business is continuously strengthening global testing facilities

International expert organization DEKRA has opened a chemical reaction hazard laboratory in the demonstration area of the national public inspection and testing service platform -Jinan District, Shanghai. This latest chemical reaction hazard (CRH) laboratory adds to DEKRA's strong global presence with Process Safety related testing facilities on three continents.

The new Shanghai laboratory expansion covers an area of 100 square meters and will have state-of-the-art laboratory technology and extensive specialist capabilities in chemical process hazard assessment and two-phase flow emergency relief system design for runaway reactions.

Combined with cutting-edge testing capabilities, such as Reaction Calorimeter Mettler Toledo RC1, Accelerated Rate Calorimeter (ARC), Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC), Rapid Screening Device (RSD), and Vent Sizing Package 2 (VSP2), DEKRA's new laboratory can clearly define chemical reaction hazard and design measures either to prevent runaway reactions from occurring or to mitigate the consequence of runaway reactions based on the company's global design capability of two-phase flow emergency relief system.



About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 90 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2017, DEKRA generated sales totalling more than 3.1 billion Euros. The company currently employs more than 44,000 people in more than 50 countries on all five continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world.

