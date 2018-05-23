

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell from a record high reached on Tuesday as a drop in oil prices pulled down energy stocks and investors weighed U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on China and North Korea.



Meanwhile, U.K. inflation slowed slightly in April, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed. Consumer prices climbed 2.4 percent year-on-year in April, slightly slower than the 2.5 percent increase seen in March. The rate was expected to remain at 2.5 percent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 52 points or 0.66 percent at 7,824 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent the previous day.



Tullow Oil slumped 5 percent and Royal Dutch Shell shed 2.6 percent as oil prices fell on speculation that OPEC may raise oil output as soon as June.



Rio Tinto shares fell over 2 percent after the mining giant said it is in talks about the potential sale of its stake in Indonesia's Grasberg mine for A$3.5 billion.



Retailer Marks & Spencer Group rallied 3.3 percent after announcing it would close 100 stores by 2022.



Barclays' shares were down 0.6 percent. The lender has been exploring a potential merger with rival banks including Standard Chartered Plc, as part of wide-ranging contingency plans being weighed by senior board members following pressure from an activist investor, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.



