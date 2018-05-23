F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

To: Company Announcements

Date:23 May 2018

Company: F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Interim Dividend



Interim Dividend

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2018, of 1.25 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.



The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -7 June 2018

Record Date -8 June 2018

Payment Date -29 June 2018



All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745100

Fax: 01481 745085

