

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer price inflation accelerated for the fourth successive month in April, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Wednesday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 4.0 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 3.5 percent increase in March. The measure has been rising since February 2017.



Both domestic and foreign market prices grew 4.6 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively in April.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.6 percent from March, when it gained by 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX