HERBS Gets Government Sanction to Build Seed-To-Sale Jamaican Medical Cannabis Operation

ORANGE HILL, JAMAICA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2018 / Anthony Bailey, CEO of HERBS (Health Education and Research of Botanical Sciences) says that the Board of the Jamaican Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) has granted the company conditional approval for it to become one of Jamaica's first end-to-end medical cannabis businesses.

Seed-to-sale license granted

HERBS Ltd., based in Savanna-la-Mar, has been given 'seed-to-sale' control over product design, development quality, and compliance issues. The area in which the company operates is close to Orange Hill, a hilly region in Jamaica, known as one of the best areas to grow cannabis.

Licenses for retail outlets and the opening of therapeutic 'herb houses' are expected in May. The 'herb houses' are locations where patients will be able to purchase and use medical cannabis. The awaited licenses will include product transportation, processing, research, and development.

Legal medical use of cannabis

This represents a major milestone in the effort to reform cannabis use in Jamaica. Contrary to misconception, medical use of cannabis was only recently legalized, and recreational use is still illegal.

Medical cannabis is reaching acceptance in major markets around the world, buoyed by studies revealing how effective it is in treating various illnesses such as epilepsy and migraines. The legislation is also changing as acceptance of the therapeutic benefits increases. Much anecdotal evidence already exists as to its benefits. However, changing legislation has allowed more research to take place, and results are confirming its potential.

Medical cannabis products

Researchers are beginning to discover more about the different components of cannabis. CBD (cannabidiol) is the main component and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is the component that produces the 'high.' Many products are available containing varying degrees of components, and some of them contain only CBD. These products appear to have a positive effect on sleep, pain, appetite, memory, mood, and functioning of the immune system.

Today many reputable companies are offering reliable, safe and effective products due to the increasing demand. In the United States, nearly 30 states have legalized cannabis in one form or another.

An expert panel in the US recently unanimously recommended that the FDA approve a new cannabis-derived drug for the treatment of two rare forms of epilepsy. If it decides in favor of the drug, this will be the first medication made from cannabis to be approved.

Jamaica's attitude to cannabis

The government of Jamaica was historically opposed to the use of cannabis, although in the minds of many people, Jamaica is associated with cannabis. This is probably because the Rastafari movement portrayed it positively and many illegal farmers grew crops in Jamaica and are still doing so.

Recently, the attitude of the government has changed, mainly due to the need to stimulate economic growth. Jamaica is a poor country, and it didn't want to be left out of the increasing worldwide demand for medical cannabis. Restrictions have been relaxed, making it easier for entrepreneurs to legitimately grow cannabis for medical purposes.

HERBS will take a lead

HERBS has seized the opportunity and believes it has a positive role to play in Jamaica, educating people about the benefits of medical cannabis, dealing with negative perceptions and conducting research.

A license for two-tier processing is necessary for a facility of over 200 square meters or 2140 square feet. Only seven companies in Jamaica have received this range of licensing and HERBS is one of them. Two tier growers can offer lower prices for their products due to greater efficiency and higher yields. Many people are expecting HERBS to take the lead as the company to watch in the medical cannabis industry.

Contact

Anthony Bailey

Founder & CEO

http://herbsjm.com

(416)835-8886

(876)576-6629

Abailey@herbsjm.com

SOURCE: HERBS