

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as oil prices dropped, geopolitical risks returned to the fore and uncertainty continued over the formation of an anti-establishment government in Italy.



There was also no respite on the data front as flash survey data from IHS Markit showed that Eurozone private sector grew at the slowest pace in one-and-a-half years in May. The composite output index dropped to an 18-month low of 54.1 from 55.1 in April.



Elsewhere, U.K. consumer inflation climbed 2.4 percent year-on-year in April, slightly slower than the 2.5 percent increase seen in March, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed. The rate was expected to remain at 2.5 percent.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down nearly 1 percent at 393.15 in late opening deals after closing 0.3 percent higher the previous day.



The German DAX was losing 1.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index was down over 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.7 percent.



Julius Baer Group shares fell 1.4 percent. The Swiss bank said its assets under management rose 3 percent in the first four months of 2018.



Tullow Oil slumped 5 percent, Total SA declined 2.4 percent and Royal Dutch Shell shed 2.6 percent as oil prices fell on speculation that OPEC may raise oil output as soon as June.



Rio Tinto shares fell over 2 percent after the mining giant said it is in talks about the potential sale of its stake in Indonesia's Grasberg mine for A$3.5 billion.



British retailer Marks & Spencer Group rallied 3.3 percent after announcing it would close 100 stores by 2022.



