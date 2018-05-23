Flue Gas Desulfurization Market Size Worth $23.69 Billion by 2020: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global flue gas desulfurization market size is expected to reach USD 23.69 billion by 2020, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing industrial sector around the globe is expected to drive the market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Rise in infrastructure investment is of major importance to developing as well as developed economies, especially for sustainable development. The infrastructure sector in India, for instance, witnessed 33 deals worth USD 3.49 billion in the financial year 2016-17, wherein majority of deals were by the roads, power, and renewable sectors. The government of India has also planned to invest USD 7.07 billion for development of northeastern states bordering China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Bhutan. This is expected to drive the demand for cement, which will subsequently boost the demand for flue gas desulfurization (FGD).

Increased demand for electricity in regions such as North America and Asia Pacific is expected to boost the FGD market. Stringent regulations regarding emission of harmful gases from manufacturing industries is expected to further propel the market over the forecast period.

The chemical sector in Asia Pacific is expanding at a significant pace, propelling the demand for FGD systems. The booming metal smelting and cement manufacturing industries in the region are also contributing to the growth of the market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Wet FGD Systems, Dry FGD Systems), By Application (New Systems, Reagents & Replacements), And Segment Forecasts, 2012 - 2020" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/flue-gas-desulfurization-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

In terms of revenue, the wet FGD systems technology segment is anticipated to reach USD 9.54 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2014 to 2020. Dry FGD systems, on the other hand, will exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period

by 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2014 to 2020. Dry FGD systems, on the other hand, will exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period By application, new systems dominated the global flue gas desulfurization market with a share of 51.5% in 2013

The North America flue gas desulfurization market is anticipated to reach USD 4.42 billion by 2020. Asia Pacific , on the other hand, is projected to witness a remarkable CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, owing to rapid developments in the industrial sector

flue gas desulfurization market is anticipated to reach by 2020. , on the other hand, is projected to witness a remarkable CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, owing to rapid developments in the industrial sector Some of the key companies present in the market are Alstom S.A.; China Boqi; Babcock and Wilcox Company; Chiyoda Corporation; Ducon Technologies Inc.; Hitachi Power System America Ltd.; Hamon Research-Cottrell; Lonjing Environment Technology Co. Ltd.; Marsulex Environmental Technologies; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Siemens Energy; and Thermax.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Micro Turbine Market - The global Micro Turbine Market size was USD 134.1 million in 2015. Increasing preference for lower emission power generation sources is expected to remain a key driving factor for global Micro Turbine Market over the forecast period.

Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market - The global advanced energy storage systems market size was worth USD 821.2 million in 2014. The steady growth in electricity consumption along with expansion of the energy demand-supply gap is expected to propel the utilization of the product over the coming year.

Combined Heat & Power (CHP) Installation Market - Global combined heat & power (CHP) installation market was valued at USD 6.25 billion in 2014. The shift in preference towards generating energy from single fuel by replacing conventional separate heat and power system (SHP) is expected to drive the market over the seven years.

Diesel Genset Market- Global Diesel Genset Market size was estimated at USD 12.66 billion in 2014 and is expected to witness significant growth over the next seven years owing to its rising demand from various end-use sectors including residential, commercial and industrial.

Grand View Research has segmented the global flue gas desulfurization market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Flue Gas Desulfurization Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization System

Dry Flue Gas Desulfurization System

Flue Gas Desulfurization Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

New Flue Gas Desulfurization Systems

Reagents & Replacements

Flue Gas Desulfurization Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database,The Grand Library, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com