

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $717 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $675 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $16.78 billion from $16.22 billion last year.



Target Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 - $1.50 Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 - $5.45



