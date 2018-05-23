

AGM Statement The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 22 May 2018 all of the resolutions were duly passed. The proxy voting was as follows:



+--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+ |Resolution |Votes For (or at the |Votes Against | | |Chairman's discretion) | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+ |1 - To Receive the Report and |17,234,614 (99.73%) |47,204 (0.27%) | |Accounts | | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+ |2 - Approval of the Directors' |16,224,620 (95.91%) |692,091 (4.09%)| |Remuneration Report | | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+ |3 - Approval of the Directors' |16,153,294 (96.29%) |623,223 (3.71%)| |Remuneration Policy | | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+ |4 - To re-elect John Gregory as |16,848,506 (98.64%) |231,476 (1.36%)| |director | | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+ |5 - To re-elect Gordon Humphries|16,815,253 (98.69%) |223,117 (1.31%)| |as director | | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+ |6 - To re-elect Jocelin Harris |16,723,520 (98.18%) |310,696 (1.82%)| |as director | | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+ |7 - To re-appoint Margaret |16,842,926 (98.77%) |210,091 (1.23%)| |Littlejohns as director | | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+ |8 - To re-appoint KPMG LLP as |16,766,928 (97.77%) |382,673 (2.23%)| |auditor | | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+ |9 - Authority to Allot Shares |16,981,681 (98.90%) |188,725 (1.10%)| +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+ |10 - Disapplication of Pre- |16,242,998 (95.98%) |679,462 (4.02%)| |emption Rights | | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+ |11 - Market Purchases of Own |16,712,314 (97.84%) |369,492 (2.16%)| |Shares | | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------------+



