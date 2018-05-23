Global Expansion Experts Fitzgerald Law New Partner Announcement

F&L is delighted to announce the appointment of Keeley Stock as Partner. Keeley's promotion from Director at the London headquarters is in response to her personal contribution to the unprecedented growth within the International Financial Outsourcing division.

Speaking on behalf of the existing six Partners, the Senior Partner Gabriel Parrish said, "We will always seek to recognise the dedication of our team members and promote from within wherever warranted. In the decade that Keeley has been part of the team, she has consistently excelled in terms of service excellence, her contribution to the firm's growth, investment in people and expert knowledge. We are very pleased to welcome her into the Partnership and look forward to the future."

About Keeley

Keeley, an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ACA), has been responsible for the International Financial Outsourcing team since 2008, when she joined the firm from PKF. She has been instrumental in the transition to online accounting and developing the firm's cloud based solutions.

Overseeing a large team, Keeley continues to guide clients through global expansion, providing complex multi-territory reporting and accounting. She also acts as a vCFO for numerous North American companies.

About Fitzgerald Law

F&L is a foreign direct investment-driven, full service advisory firm with offices in the US and UK and affiliates in over 40 countries. F&L is a uniquely valuable resource for North American companies, providing advice when they set up in the UK and continuing to support them as their EMEA operations grow. F&L sets itself apart from other firms by employing the best people in the industry and through the range of services it provides including tax, accounting, audit, financial advice, employee benefits, payroll, legal and HR. F&L's specialist teams work together to help clients meet their obligations and solve their problems. They are dedicated yet flexible in their approach and strive to build lasting relationships with the people they advise.

Related Links:

www.fitzandlaw.com

https://www.fitzandlaw.com/contact-us/our-people/keeley-stock

https://www.linkedin.com/in/keeley-stock-6066b485/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180523005105/en/

Contacts:

Fitzgerald Law

Emma Skinner, +44 (0)20 7430 5918

eskinner@fitzandlaw.com

or

Kirstie Leadley, +44 (0)7988 719736

kleadley@fitzandlaw.com

or

Jamie Richardson, +44 (0)7515 998109

jrichardson@fitzandlaw.com