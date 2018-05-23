Fidelity Japanese Values Plc - Change of Name

23 May 2018

Fidelity Japanese Value PLC (the"Company")- Change of name

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

Further to the Company's Circular dated 10 April 2018, and the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 22 May 2018, the Board is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name from Fidelity Japanese Values PLC to Fidelity Japan Trust PLC. The change of name was registered with Companies House on 22 May 2018 and is expected to become effective by 8.00 a.m. on 24 May 2018.

The Company will retain its existing ticker, SEDOL and ISIN.

The change of name will not affect any shareholders' rights. No new share certificates will be issued in respect of existing ordinary shares held in certificated form. Shareholders should retain their existing share certificates, which will remain valid.

The name change has been approved by the board of directors, in accordance with the Company's Articles.

Contact for queries:

Name: Natalia de Sousa, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 837 846