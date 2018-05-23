

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tiffany & Co. (TIF) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $142.3 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $92.9 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $1.03 billion from $899.6 million last year.



Tiffany & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $142.3 Mln. vs. $92.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.14 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q1): $1.03 Bln vs. $899.6 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 - $4.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX