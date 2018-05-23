

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) reported first-quarter net earnings of $988 million or $1.19 per share compared to $602 million or $0.70 per share, a year ago. On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.27 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. First-quarter earnings per share increased 15.5 percent from adjusted earnings per share of $1.03, last year.



First-quarter sales increased 3.0 percent to $17.4 billion from $16.9 billion, prior year, and comparable sales increased 0.6 percent. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 0.5 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter.



'We drove solid performance in indoor categories and continued to grow our sales to Pro customers. However, prolonged unfavorable weather across geographies led to a delayed spring selling season which impacted results in outdoor categories. Spring has now arrived and we are encouraged by strong sales in the month of May,' said Robert Niblock, Lowe's CEO.



As of May 4, 2018, Lowe's operated 2,154 home improvement and hardware stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico representing 215.1 million square feet of retail selling space.



For fiscal 2018, the company continues to project earnings per share of $5.40 to $5.50. Total sales are expected to increase approximately 5 percent, and comparable sales are expected to increase approximately 3.5 percent. The company expects to add approximately 10 home improvement and hardware stores for the fiscal year ending Feb. 1, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX