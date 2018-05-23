GMO Internet, Inc.: GMO Internet Group Offers GMO miner, The World's First Mining Machine Equipped with Mining Chips Using a Cutting-Edge 7 nm Process Technology: information session on Wednesday, June 6

TOKYO, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo, Japan - May 23, 2018 - GMO Internet Group (https://www.gmo.jp/en/ (https://www.gmo.jp/en/) ) will launch GMO miner (product name: GMO miner B2), which is our own high-performance computer for mining (mining machine), on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. We will mass-produce the world's first mining machine equipped with a cutting-edge 7 nm* process based semiconductor chip (7 nm mining chip; "GMO 72b"), which will be shipped at the end of October 2018. As a result, an information session for potential customers considering the purchase of GMO miner will be held on Wednesday, June 6 in Shibuya, Tokyo, and we will explain the details of GMO miner, such as price and performance.

*nm: nanometer. 1/1 billion meters. 1/1 million millimeters.

Selling "GMO miner"

Cryptocurrency mining requires high-performance mining machines enabling highly sophisticated and intensive computation. Accordingly, GMO Internet Group has been working on research and development of a cutting-edge 7 nm mining chip since September 2017, and now realized its own high-performance mining machine GMO miner equipped with 7 nm mining chip. Now that the mass production of GMO miner is within reach, in addition to introducing some GMO miners to the in-house mining, we will offer the others to potential customers who are planning to mine. GMO miner will be shipped at the end of October 2018.

Information session

Information session for potential customers considering the purchase of GMO miner will be held on June 6, and we will explain the details of GMO miner. Please refer to the following URL for more details: https://cloudmining.z.com/ (https://cloudmining.z.com/).



*Please note that the information session is in Japanese and English translations of any materials will be made available on the above website after June 6.



Mining machine "GMO miner" (https://gmominer.z.com/)

Product name GMO miner B2 Launch date 6/6/2018 (Wed) Delivery At the end of October 2018 (tentative) Note We will explain the details of GMO miner at the information session.

