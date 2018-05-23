Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 22-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2054.56p INCLUDING current year revenue 2089.17p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2005.73p INCLUDING current year revenue 2040.35p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---