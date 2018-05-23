Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 22-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 411.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 420.03p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 407.53p INCLUDING current year revenue 416.21p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---