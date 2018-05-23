Prepared food producer Bakkavor Group said it expected slower sales in the first four and a half months of the year to reverse as market conditions improve and new business rolls in later in the year. Bakkavor, which makes microwave meals, sandwiches, salads and desserts for the likes of Tesco, Sainsbury's, Marks & Spencer and Waitrose, said trading for the 19 weeks to 12 May had been in line with management's expectations, with revenue up 1.5% on a like-for-like basis against last year. This ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...