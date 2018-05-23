FTSE 250 spreadbetter IG Group said on Wednesday that it has continued to perform well in the final quarter of this year, but that revenue in FY19 will be lower due to the impact of regulatory changes in the UK and EU. IG said the implementation of product intervention measures from European regulator ESMA in the first half of FY19 will dent revenues by around 10%. However, it expects to return to growth after that. The changes by ESMA will apply only to retail clients, not professionals. IG ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...