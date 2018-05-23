Meat packing business Hilton Food Group has traded in line with board expectations so far this year, continuing to grow the business through beefed-up volumes and close co-operation with its retail partners. Hilton pointed to "good progress" in a number of markets on Wednesday, telling investors that UK turnover from its red meats business had continued to grow at a pace similar to that seen last year, while its Irish operations continued to experience "encouraging" top-line growth. Hilton's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...