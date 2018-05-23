European economic growth is slowing further, manufacturing and services industry surveys indicated on Wednesday. A 'flash' preliminary reading of the eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 55.5 for May from 56.2 in April, falling short of the 56.1 the market had expected. The services PMI fell to 53.9 from 54.7, versus a estimate of 54.7, which meant the composite PMI fell to 54.1 from 55.1, versus an expected 55.1 after having seemed to gain some stability in April. Earlier, ...

