Black Cactus Global: Emerging Markets Report: Growing in a Growth Market

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2018 / Last week, Black Cactus Global (OTC PINK: BLGI), a Blockchain technology development company targeting an array of significant industries, reported that it had completed a share exchange agreement with the Blockchain development subsidiary, Black Cactus Global Technologies Pvt. Limited ("BCG-TPL") which calls for BLGI to own an initial 29% interest in BCG-TPL which has already achieved significant milestones 'that will enable BLGI to scale-up (Blockchain) development activities.'

On its face, it's an aggressive move further yet into one of the hottest industries in the global economy. Chairman Harp Sangha perhaps summed up the move best, stating "Our people are highly trained and motivated, and the message is clear, Black Cactus plans to position itself as one of the leaders in Blockchain Technology."

The rationale behind this move is pretty obvious as Blockchain developers have become one of the most sought-after skill-sets according to a recent report on ComputerWorld titled "Blockchain moves into the top spot for hottest job skills." In the article, the author notes that "Blockchain development is now the hottest skill in the freelance job market, growing more than 6,000% since this time last year and putting it on pace to be the new "cloud" of the 21st Century." Source: https://bit.ly/2I4GP65

The article is a must-read for those interested in investing in Blockchain. Seeing a massive need for developers is clearly a harbinger for the market, an early indicator that could be seen as a predictor of greater things. Think a decade or so when savvy investors watched to see major computer companies purchases of chips as a leading indicator for future sales.

It's clear that Blockchain is still developing, defining its near-term future and possibilities a little every day. As we've commented before, we still hear more than our share of "What is Blockchain?" from readers and colleagues. This tells us that we are likely still quite far from the end of a market opportunity, an opportunity that Black Cactus is aggressively pursuing.

