Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.: Spectra7 Microsystems' CEO Presenting at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2018 / Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSX: SEV), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that it will be presenting at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 5 at 12:30 PM PST / 9:30 AM EST. Raouf Halim, CEO of Spectra7, will present the Company's investment thesis and host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.

"In addition to being a leader in the tethered virtual, augmented, and mixed reality interconnect markets, Spectra7 has seen increased demand for our GaugeChanger™ data center interconnect products," said Mr. Halim. "The data center interconnect market could be worth $4 billion by 2019, and Spectra7's active copper cable technology is poised to win a significant portion as operators seek to lower power and cooling costs without compromising speed or signal quality. We look forward to introducing Spectra7 to new microcap tech investors."

A live webcast is available here: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro14/spvnf/.

"The event is slated to be our largest Invitational to date," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "When the fires caused the cancellation of our Main Event back in December, we vowed to come back even stronger. This event showcases our firm's ability to attract the most unique and exciting names in micro-cap."

View Spectra7's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/sev.to.

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in broadband connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Markham, Ontario, Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

Contact:

Sean Peasgood

Investor Relations

647-503-1034

ir@spectra7.com

Darren Ma

Chief Financial Officer

669-284-3170

pr@spectra7.com

SOURCE: Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.