"Proving the Business Model for Sponsored Network Slices" Wins Catalyst Award at Digital Transformation World 2018

HELSINKI and NICE, France, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudstreet, The Network Slicing Company today announced that its Catalyst project "Proving the Business Model for Sponsored Network Slices: Mobile Gaming" has been selected as a winner in TM Forum's 2018 Catalyst Awards at Digital Transformation World in Nice. Championed by Orange and NTT, the Sponsored Network Slices Project was recognized for the Outstanding Catalyst Business Impact Award, providing the Forum's very strongest validation of the business concept and blueprint for its deployment. Cloudstreet, provider of the project's Network Slicing platform and business logic was joined by OSS/BSS-focused Catalyst participants including Nokia, Cerillion and Sigma Systems.

Catalysts are member-driven proof-of-concept projects which connect diverse organizations to develop innovative, commercially viable prototypes of new digital services and business models. Twice per year, TM Forum recognizes the Catalyst teams who have demonstrated outstanding work in developing solutions to the challenges that the industry is facing. The 7 winning programs were selected from 24 Catalysts, all of which were showcased at this year's Digital Transformation World.

"The Catalyst projects showcased at Digital Transformation World 2018 were incredibly innovative and demonstrated real solutions to industry challenges," said Andy Tiller, EVP Collaboration and Innovation, TM Forum. "Catalysts showcase the power of collaboration enabled by TM Forum, and bring together a wide range of companies, industries and ecosystems. Our sincere congratulations to the winners and to all those who participated for their outstanding work."

"We are deeply honoured to have been recognized with this prestigious award, not only for the hard work it represents, but for the strong validation it provides for our unique approach to monetizing Network Slicing," said Mika Skarp, Founder and CTO of Cloudstreet. "As Network Slicing moves quickly toward global commercialization amoung leading operators, we believe that the combination of our technology and carrier-friendly approach will echo the important business impacts recognized by the TM Forum and much anticipated for the mobile industry at large."

More than 100 member companies and hundreds of individuals participated in the 2018 Catalyst projects, which spanned Open APIs, SDN & NFV, digital health, data monetization, AI, blockchain, smart cities, the Internet of Everything and more.

The winners of the 2018 Catalyst Awards were judged by TM Forum's Collaboration Sub-Committee, which oversees the effective creation and adoption of pragmatic best practices and standards, delivering value to the membership by meeting industry needs.

