

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-407 trial investigating KEYTRUDA, the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with carboplatin-paclitaxel or nab-paclitaxel, as first-line treatment for metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer, met the dual primary endpoints of overall survival and progression-free survival. Merck has previously submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the U.S. FDA and these new data will be shared with the agency.



Based on an interim analysis conducted by the independent Data Monitoring Committee, treatment with KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy resulted in significantly longer overall survival and progression-free survival than chemotherapy alone. The safety profile of KEYTRUDA in the combination was consistent with that previously observed in lung cancer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX