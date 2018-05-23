

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence improved in April to the highest level in ten months, survey figures from Statistics Denmark showed Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index climbed to 9.3 in April from 7.1 in the previous month.



Moreover, this was the highest reading since July last year, when it marked 10.5.



Households' financial situation about the past twelve months strengthened in April, with the index rising to 8.9 from 3.6 percent in March.



Meanwhile, the index measuring consumers' expectations regarding their own financial situation for the next twelve months weakened in April, falling to 11.9 from 12.5 in March.



However, their judgment about the general economic situation of the country over the next year improved from 9.5 to 12.3.



